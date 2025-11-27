DLD Asset Management LP Takes $1.01 Million Position in Cantor Equity Partners III, Inc. $CAEP

DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Cantor Equity Partners III, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAEP – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 95,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners III in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners III during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners III in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners III during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners III during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000.

Cantor Equity Partners III Price Performance

NASDAQ CAEP opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Cantor Equity Partners III, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $11.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cantor Equity Partners III ( NASDAQ:CAEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Cantor Equity Partners III in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Cantor Equity Partners III Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a blank check company incorporated on November 11, 2020 as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

