DLD Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. $CEPO

DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 77,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CEPO. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Cantor Equity Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $2,561,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,991,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,100,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $1,229,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $515,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cantor Equity Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Harraden Circle Investments, L sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $2,607,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,048,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,367,721.97. This represents a 10.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cantor Equity Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CEPO opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19. Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24.

Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter.

Cantor Equity Partners Company Profile

Cantor Equity Partners I, Inc is a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on November 11, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

