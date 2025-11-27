DLD Asset Management LP Makes New $295,000 Investment in 89BIO $ETNB

DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETNB. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in 89BIO during the second quarter valued at $55,000. CWM LLC increased its position in 89BIO by 9,265.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of 89BIO by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89BIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 89BIO by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ETNB opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 15.19 and a quick ratio of 15.19. 89BIO has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $15.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of 89BIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of 89BIO to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of 89BIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of 89BIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 89BIO from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

