DLD Asset Management LP Invests $7.23 Million in Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 30.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Inceptionr LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 187.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 30.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter.

In other Guidewire Software news, President John P. Mullen sold 15,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $3,854,104.03. Following the sale, the president owned 158,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,606,129.46. The trade was a 9.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 30,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total transaction of $7,363,089.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 264,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,350,349.46. This trade represents a 10.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 112,342 shares of company stock valued at $27,117,744 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.00.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $213.89 on Thursday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.08 and a fifty-two week high of $272.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.37, a P/E/G ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.09.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 5.81%.The business had revenue of $356.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

