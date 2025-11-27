DLD Asset Management LP Decreases Stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. $PATK

DLD Asset Management LP cut its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,500,000 shares during the quarter. Patrick Industries accounts for about 5.5% of DLD Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. DLD Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.45% of Patrick Industries worth $1,384,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PATK. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $33,735,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 33.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 712,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,732,000 after purchasing an additional 180,092 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,423,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,932,000 after purchasing an additional 97,250 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,075,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 410,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,862,000 after buying an additional 58,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $107.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.99 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.16 and its 200 day moving average is $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $975.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.71%.

PATK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial set a $114.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, October 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital set a $115.00 target price on Patrick Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

