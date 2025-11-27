DLD Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 2,509 Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,509 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.8% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 383,394 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after buying an additional 27,847 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 40,249 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 25.5% during the second quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 130,633 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after buying an additional 26,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,964 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $122.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler set a $107.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.26.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 2.5%

UBER stock opened at $85.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.46. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $519,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,355.30. This represents a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $28,611,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,132,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,010,721.28. The trade was a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 567,625 shares of company stock worth $55,385,660. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

