DLD Asset Management LP Acquires New Stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF $HACK

DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth $229,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 8,537.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 38,417 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 37.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000.

HACK stock opened at $82.99 on Thursday. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $61.59 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.63.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services.

