DLD Asset Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 167.8% during the second quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $535.16 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.01 and a fifty-two week high of $572.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $529.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $499.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.75. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Argus upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $605.00 target price (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total value of $264,215.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,837.09. This trade represents a 18.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

