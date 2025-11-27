Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $419.3333.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dillard’s from $411.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dillard’s from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.60, for a total transaction of $445,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,094,650. The trade was a 6.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dillard’s by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Dillard’s by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 37.2% in the first quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DDS opened at $671.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $610.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $282.24 and a 1-year high of $737.73.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $8.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 8.87%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 33.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.26%.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

