Delphi Financial Group Inc. Sells 25,065 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. $TSLX

Delphi Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 55.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,065 shares during the period. Sixth Street Specialty Lending comprises 0.3% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,406,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,294,000 after purchasing an additional 45,157 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 448,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,046,000 after buying an additional 33,818 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.0% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 427,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 66.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 139,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.6%

TSLX opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $25.17.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.35 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sixth Street Specialty Lending

In other news, CEO Robert J. Stanley bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,907 shares in the company, valued at $519,310.95. This represents a 67.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

