Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $185.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $180.00 target price on Dell Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.11.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL stock opened at $133.33 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $168.08. The firm has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.34.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 240.42% and a net margin of 5.01%.The company had revenue of $27.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $112,183,364.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $74,760,800.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 4,537,755 shares of company stock valued at $642,644,973 over the last three months. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 296,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,027,000 after acquiring an additional 27,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

