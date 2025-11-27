Delek US (DK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Delek US (NYSE: DK):

11/18/2025 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/14/2025 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/14/2025 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/11/2025 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $37.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2025 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $28.00 to $36.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $33.00 to $40.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2025 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $33.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Delek US is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Delek US was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/15/2025 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/9/2025 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $20.00 to $33.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Delek US had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/3/2025 – Delek US was given a new $34.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/3/2025 – Delek US was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In other news, EVP Robert G. Wright sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $93,110.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,395.38. This represents a 5.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Israel sold 4,380 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $179,317.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,855.34. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 66,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,285 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

