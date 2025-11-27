Critical Review: Vince (NYSE:VNCE) vs. Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF)

Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF – Get Free Report) and Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ted Baker and Vince’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ted Baker N/A N/A N/A Vince -5.75% 11.37% 2.26%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ted Baker and Vince”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ted Baker N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vince $291.29 million 0.11 -$19.05 million ($1.34) -1.85

Ted Baker has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vince.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ted Baker and Vince, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ted Baker 0 0 0 0 0.00 Vince 1 0 1 1 2.67

Vince has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 81.45%. Given Vince’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vince is more favorable than Ted Baker.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.1% of Vince shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.0% of Vince shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vince beats Ted Baker on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ted Baker

Ted Baker plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including childrenswear, suiting, lingerie and nightwear, men's underwear, fragrance, skincare, eyewear, watches, luggage, jewelry and personal technology accessories, bedding, towels, wallpapers, rugs, gifting and stationery, swimwear, footwear, and toiletries. The company distributes its products through retail stores, concessions, retailers, and department stores, as well as through its e-commerce business. It operates through a network of 85 own stores, 130 concessions, and 31 outlets. Ted Baker plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand. It sells its products directly to consumers through its branded specialty retail stores and outlet stores, as well as through its vince.com e-commerce platform and subscription business through Vince Unfold, vinceunfold.com; and to department stores and specialty stores. The company was formerly known as Apparel Holding Corp. and changed its name to Vince Holding Corp. in November 2013. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

