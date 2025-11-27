Crescent Energy Company $CRGY Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRGY. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,355,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 34.7% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 155,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 40,159 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Crescent Energy by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,215,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,900,000 after purchasing an additional 230,442 shares during the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 715.6% during the second quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC now owns 83,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 73,637 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 440,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 41,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRGY shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Crescent Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. William Blair began coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho set a $11.00 price target on Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research lowered Crescent Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

CRGY opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -51.49 and a beta of 1.85. Crescent Energy Company has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $16.94.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $866.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.54 million. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.67%. On average, analysts predict that Crescent Energy Company will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is currently -320.00%.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

