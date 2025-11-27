CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 4,017 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. $MMSI

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1,435.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 55.6% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 119.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total transaction of $880,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,019,955 shares in the company, valued at $89,796,838.20. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,900 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $87.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.12 and a 52 week high of $111.45.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.10. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.31%.The company had revenue of $384.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.790 EPS. Analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on MMSI shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research cut Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.