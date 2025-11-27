CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 3,935 Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF $SCHI

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHI. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 78.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHI stock opened at $23.20 on Thursday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.78.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

