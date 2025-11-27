CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 297 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,598,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 121.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,040.97 on Thursday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,086.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,008.48 and a 200 day moving average of $847.30.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a dividend of $1.857 per share. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Arete Research upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ASML from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,076.33.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

