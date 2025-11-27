CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 189 Shares of Insulet Corporation $PODD

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd increased its stake in Insulet by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Insulet by 7.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other Insulet news, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total transaction of $278,001.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,870.90. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total transaction of $238,725.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,925.44. This trade represents a 16.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $326.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Insulet Corporation has a 12-month low of $230.05 and a 12-month high of $354.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $322.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $432.00 price target on Insulet in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $385.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PODD

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.