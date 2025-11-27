CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 3,325 Shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $CLIP

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter worth $299,000.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CLIP opened at $100.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.25. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $100.02 and a 12-month high of $100.50.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

