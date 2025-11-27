CreativeOne Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Centene Corporation $CNC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Centene by 3.2% during the first quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 5.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Centene by 5.7% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Centene by 4.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays set a $44.00 target price on Centene and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Centene from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NYSE:CNC opened at $39.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average is $38.58. Centene Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $66.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.71. Centene had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $49.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

