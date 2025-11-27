CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 332,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,700,000 after acquiring an additional 37,904 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,673,000 after purchasing an additional 135,361 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,229,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.2%

BSX stock opened at $101.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.93 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.04 and a 200-day moving average of $102.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $85.98 and a one year high of $109.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $4,923,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,561,336.74. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $1,266,927.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,889.52. This trade represents a 34.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,742,314. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

