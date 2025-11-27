CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. $LAD

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 114.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1,383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 30.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

LAD stock opened at $318.94 on Thursday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.10 and a 1 year high of $405.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $310.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.62.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.37%.

Lithia Motors announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 26th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $383.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $317.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.10.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

