CreativeOne Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock $BLK

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 27 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 107.1% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 100.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 87.5% during the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total value of $13,980,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,205 shares in the company, valued at $8,394,113.20. This trade represents a 62.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,280.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,372.00 to $1,313.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,165.00 to $1,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,394.00 to $1,456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $1,255.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,302.59.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $1,041.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $161.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,111.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1,080.58. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $773.74 and a 12-month high of $1,219.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.78 by ($0.23). BlackRock had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

