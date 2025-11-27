CreativeOne Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,608,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,547,000 after acquiring an additional 480,559 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 133,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7%

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $56.48 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $56.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average is $53.71.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

