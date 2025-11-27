Creative Planning Sells 4,468 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $FUTU

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Futu were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Futu by 3.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in Futu by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Futu by 9.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 621,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,648,000 after acquiring an additional 52,445 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Futu by 9.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 33.3% in the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FUTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Futu from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Futu to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Futu in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Futu to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Futu from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.67.

Futu Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of FUTU opened at $169.60 on Thursday. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $70.60 and a twelve month high of $202.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.90 and a 200-day moving average of $154.69.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $822.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.51 million. Futu had a net margin of 47.11% and a return on equity of 30.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

