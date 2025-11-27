Crabel Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,799 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

Crabel Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 30.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,799 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 206,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 60,722 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 70,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 31,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.23. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.43 and a 12-month high of $23.71.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

