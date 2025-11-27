Crabel Capital Management LLC Invests $2.93 Million in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of MUB stock opened at $107.40 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $108.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.18.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

