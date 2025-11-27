Crabel Capital Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Crabel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 77.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $50.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average is $50.17. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.28 and a 52 week high of $50.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6481 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

