Crabel Capital Management LLC Buys 15,373 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Crabel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,373 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 642,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,575,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. Independence Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $14,612,000. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.9% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 18,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $498,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $97.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.64. The company has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.08 and a twelve month high of $97.77.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.