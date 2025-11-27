Crabel Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.67. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $58.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.1888 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

