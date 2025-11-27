Crabel Capital Management LLC Acquires 27,331 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 45.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,331 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 5.3% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 43,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 49,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

AGG opened at $100.96 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.74 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.86 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

