Country Trust Bank Takes Position in Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,043.3% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 246.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of FITB stock opened at $43.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.23. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 18.67%.The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $123,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 84,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,309.24. This trade represents a 3.66% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

