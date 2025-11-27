Country Trust Bank Purchases New Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA opened at $474.35 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $366.32 and a 52-week high of $484.39. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $467.27 and its 200-day moving average is $449.42.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

