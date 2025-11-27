Country Trust Bank Acquires Shares of 296 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 869,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,466,000 after purchasing an additional 420,575 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,130,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,951,000 after buying an additional 213,730 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,820,000 after buying an additional 193,655 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,610,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,557,000 after buying an additional 173,152 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,594,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,597,000 after buying an additional 114,678 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7%

VV stock opened at $313.94 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $221.40 and a 52-week high of $318.84. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.81.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.