Count (ASX:CUP) Insider Purchases A$551,397.60 in Stock

Count Limited (ASX:CUP – Get Free Report) insider Hugh Humphrey acquired 512,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.08 per share, with a total value of A$551,397.60.

Count Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $131.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get Count alerts:

Count Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a yield of 266.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a boost from Count’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. Count’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

About Count

Count Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

Featured Articles

