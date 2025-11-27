Copley Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

Copley Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 101.1% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in RTX by 45.3% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. UBS Group raised their price target on RTX from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 price target on RTX in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

RTX stock opened at $173.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.75. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.27 and a 1-year high of $181.31. The company has a market cap of $232.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

In other RTX news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

