Copley Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Copley Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 191,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Scotiabank initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.85.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $227.57 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.39 and a 12-month high of $244.81. The company has a market cap of $402.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.27.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 524.24%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

