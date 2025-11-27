Copley Financial Group Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Copley Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up about 1.2% of Copley Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Copley Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,389,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,961,000 after buying an additional 191,980 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,076,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,166,000 after acquiring an additional 622,409 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,812,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,987,000 after acquiring an additional 650,315 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 2,535,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,534,000 after acquiring an additional 585,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,486,000 after purchasing an additional 329,728 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

BIL opened at $91.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.61. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.29 and a 1-year high of $91.80.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

