Copart, Inc. $CPRT Shares Purchased by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 111.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,218 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 8.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 18.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 701,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,677,000 after acquiring an additional 109,734 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 4,252.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 20,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $38.75 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.40.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $3,907,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,635.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,360.28. This trade represents a 43.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 353,123 shares of company stock valued at $15,873,689 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Stephens decreased their target price on Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Copart from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HSBC set a $62.00 price target on shares of Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

