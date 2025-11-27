Contrasting Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) and Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL)

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL – Get Free Report) and Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Dorchester Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Coast Oil Trust N/A N/A N/A Dorchester Minerals 47.35% 22.49% 22.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.2% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Coast Oil Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dorchester Minerals $150.69 million 6.81 $89.20 million $1.08 19.69

This table compares Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Dorchester Minerals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Dorchester Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Dorchester Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00 Dorchester Minerals 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Dorchester Minerals beats Pacific Coast Oil Trust on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California. Pacific Coast Oil Trust was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

