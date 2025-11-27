Comstock Resources (CRK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE: CRK) recently:

11/25/2025 – Comstock Resources had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Comstock Resources had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/18/2025 – Comstock Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Comstock Resources had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/12/2025 – Comstock Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/7/2025 – Comstock Resources was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.

11/6/2025 – Comstock Resources had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Comstock Resources was given a new $9.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Comstock Resources was given a new $21.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Comstock Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/8/2025 – Comstock Resources had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Featured Stories

