Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) & Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Head to Head Review

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) and Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and Lennar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Holding Companies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lennar 2 13 3 1 2.16

Lennar has a consensus target price of $121.75, indicating a potential downside of 7.28%. Given Lennar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lennar is more favorable than Comstock Holding Companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Holding Companies $55.51 million 2.47 $14.56 million $1.33 10.20 Lennar $34.77 billion 0.96 $3.93 billion $10.12 12.98

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and Lennar”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lennar has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Holding Companies. Comstock Holding Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lennar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lennar has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.4% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Lennar shares are held by institutional investors. 36.2% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Lennar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and Lennar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Holding Companies 28.35% 30.98% 25.69% Lennar 7.72% 11.09% 7.34%

Summary

Lennar beats Comstock Holding Companies on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties. It also offers residential mortgage financing, title, insurance, and closing services for home buyers and others, as well as originates and sells securitization commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company is involved in the fund investment activity. It primarily serves first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury homebuyers. Lennar Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Miami, Florida.

