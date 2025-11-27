Comparing Cycurion (CYCU) & Its Competitors

Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU – Get Free Report) is one of 41 public companies in the “PROTECTION – SFTY” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Cycurion to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Cycurion has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cycurion’s peers have a beta of 8.18, indicating that their average share price is 718% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cycurion alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.6% of Cycurion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “PROTECTION – SFTY” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Cycurion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “PROTECTION – SFTY” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cycurion 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cycurion Competitors 429 718 1143 74 2.36

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cycurion and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “PROTECTION – SFTY” companies have a potential upside of 422.68%. Given Cycurion’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cycurion has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cycurion and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cycurion $17.77 million $1.23 million -0.16 Cycurion Competitors $1.25 billion $109.95 million 18.70

Cycurion’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cycurion. Cycurion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Cycurion and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cycurion -112.73% -186.09% -62.96% Cycurion Competitors -40.91% -40.13% -9.40%

Summary

Cycurion peers beat Cycurion on 13 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cycurion

(Get Free Report)

Cycurion is a global leading provider of Network Communications and Information Technology Security Solutions. Our mission is to develop and deliver world-class, cutting-edge solutions for our clients, regardless of size or complication, expressly optimizing your IT environment to meet the business need and to keep projects on track and on budget.

Receive News & Ratings for Cycurion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cycurion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.