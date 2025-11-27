Comparing Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) & Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) and Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Corcept Therapeutics has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corcept Therapeutics and Hikma Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics $741.17 million 11.33 $141.21 million $0.88 90.68 Hikma Pharmaceuticals $3.13 billion 1.46 $359.00 million N/A N/A

Hikma Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Corcept Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.6% of Corcept Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of Corcept Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Corcept Therapeutics and Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics 18.51% 20.10% 16.20% Hikma Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Corcept Therapeutics and Hikma Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics 1 2 4 0 2.43 Hikma Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $135.25, indicating a potential upside of 69.49%. Given Corcept Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Corcept Therapeutics is more favorable than Hikma Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics beats Hikma Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing relacorilant, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cushing's syndrome; treatment for adrenal cancer and cortisol excess which is in phase 1b clinical trial; treatment for prostate cancer which is in phase II clinical trial; and nab-paclitaxel in combination with relacorilant, which is in phase III clinical trial to treat platinum-resistant ovarian tumors. In addition, it develops dazucorilant, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; miricorilant, which is in phase IIb trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and treatment for antipsychotic induced weight gain that is in phase I trial. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals. The Generics segment offers oral and other non-injectable generic products for the retail market. The Branded segment offers branded generics and in-licensed products to retail and hospital markets. The company provides its products in various therapeutic areas, including respiratory, oncology, and pain management. It also offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. The company operates in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

