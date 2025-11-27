Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.86% of Comfort Systems USA worth $162,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,872,410.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 833,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,510,000 after purchasing an additional 832,999 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 530,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,228,000 after purchasing an additional 273,453 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 299.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 319,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,085,000 after buying an additional 239,692 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth $74,634,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth $114,551,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,069.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, October 24th. DA Davidson set a $810.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $892.75.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 1.3%

FIX stock opened at $969.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $882.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $693.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.55. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $276.44 and a 52 week high of $1,020.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The business had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $958.72, for a total value of $3,834,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,535 shares in the company, valued at $21,604,755.20. This represents a 15.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,005.41, for a total value of $2,513,525.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,640. The trade was a 38.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,158 shares of company stock valued at $21,277,519. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

