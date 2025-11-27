Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Shares Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,802,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,225,673,000 after acquiring an additional 21,847 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.3% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 936,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,113,000 after purchasing an additional 46,773 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,872,410.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 833,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,510,000 after purchasing an additional 832,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $440,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,894,000 after purchasing an additional 17,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 1.3%

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $969.74 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.44 and a twelve month high of $1,020.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $882.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $693.54.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The company had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 10.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FIX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $875.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. DA Davidson set a $810.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $892.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 7,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $947.98, for a total value of $6,785,640.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 180,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,478,206.24. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,006.68, for a total transaction of $5,033,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,454,778.68. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,158 shares of company stock worth $21,277,519. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile



Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.



