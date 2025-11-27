Colliers International Group Inc. $CIGI Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,689 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $34,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 223,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,094,000 after acquiring an additional 19,346 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 129,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Colliers International Group by 114.9% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,905,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,558,000 after buying an additional 38,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CIGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.70.

Colliers International Group Stock Up 1.9%

CIGI stock opened at $144.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colliers International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.86 and a fifty-two week high of $171.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

