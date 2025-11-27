Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,446 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth about $1,661,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in DexCom during the second quarter valued at $393,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 9.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,517,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,005,367,000 after acquiring an additional 994,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 146,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,208,255 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $105,469,000 after acquiring an additional 557,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $62.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.13. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.11 and a twelve month high of $93.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DexCom from $89.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler set a $75.00 price objective on DexCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on DexCom from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.73.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $58,766.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,690.17. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Alexander Collins sold 3,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $217,811.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,128.98. The trade was a 9.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 9,999 shares of company stock worth $619,391 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

