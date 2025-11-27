Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,023 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,435,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,890,000 after acquiring an additional 454,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 14.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,446,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,470 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,480,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,722 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,820,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,300,000 after purchasing an additional 778,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,875,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,201,000 after buying an additional 350,067 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $26.58.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $25.60 on Thursday. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.90%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

