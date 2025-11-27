Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,028,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,303,186,000 after buying an additional 893,428 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,581,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,482,000 after acquiring an additional 706,181 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,050,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,727,000 after acquiring an additional 36,866 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,543,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $342,335,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of APO stock opened at $130.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.58 and a 52-week high of $189.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.24 and its 200 day moving average is $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $122,637,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,526,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,619,780. This represents a 16.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

View Our Latest Report on APO

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.